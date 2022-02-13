Columbia Asset Management Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

