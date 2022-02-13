Columbia Asset Management Acquires 153 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $316.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.05. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.