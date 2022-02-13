Coltrane Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Coltrane Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 161,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000. Delta Air Lines comprises about 1.8% of Coltrane Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $117,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $81,538,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 72.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,255,000 after buying an additional 1,093,536 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

NYSE DAL opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.