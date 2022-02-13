Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CIGI stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $158.42.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colliers International Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Colliers International Group worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.