Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) is Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Spruce House Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 41.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750,000 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group accounts for approximately 8.2% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Colliers International Group worth $316,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $150.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

