Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $40.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of COHU opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

