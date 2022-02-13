Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.25). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,538. Codexis has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

