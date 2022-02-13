Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.44-2.46 EPS.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

