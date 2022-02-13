Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.44-2.46 EPS.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.