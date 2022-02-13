CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $260.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $241.03 on Thursday. CME Group has a one year low of $182.11 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

