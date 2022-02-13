CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $241.03 on Thursday. CME Group has a one year low of $182.11 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.