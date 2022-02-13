Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $927-$931 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $890.86 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NET traded down $11.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,871,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,560. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.14. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total value of $3,673,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

