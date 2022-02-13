Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $927 million-$931 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $888.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total transaction of $7,645,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

