Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.93.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average is $139.14. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total transaction of $3,673,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $137,835,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $109,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.