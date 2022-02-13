Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $205-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.65 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

Cloudflare stock traded down $11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. 11,871,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,560. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $139.14.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.