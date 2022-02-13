Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY remained flat at $$39.49 during midday trading on Friday. 27 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.3302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

