Clearline Capital LP Cuts Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,067,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after buying an additional 384,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

EHC stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

