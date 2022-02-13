Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.17. Clarivate posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

CLVT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. 8,202,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. Clarivate has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

