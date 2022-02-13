Civitas Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $57,305.27 and $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,467,195 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

