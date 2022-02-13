Civilization (CIV) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $35.72 million and approximately $55,445.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars.

