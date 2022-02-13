Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $169,821.54 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $169,821.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,363 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $165,004.83.

On Monday, February 7th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $171,333.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,622 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $169,665.72.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $171,504.56.

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $149,087.68.

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $112,054.15.

CVEO stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $320.48 million, a P/E ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Civeo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Civeo in the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

