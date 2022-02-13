Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 1,062.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LQDT. Barrington Research began coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

