Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,288 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWB. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $19,163,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 595.7% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 154,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 131,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

PWB opened at $70.14 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23.

