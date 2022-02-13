Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,596 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 177,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday.

QuinStreet stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $624.33 million, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

