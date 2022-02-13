Citigroup Inc. Has $556,000 Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter worth $527,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 14.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter worth $2,442,271,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.11. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

