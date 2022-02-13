Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 66.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,872 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 165,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 41,800 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PASG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $221.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

