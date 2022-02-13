Citigroup Boosts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $235.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW opened at $178.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW has a twelve month low of $148.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. American National Bank raised its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

