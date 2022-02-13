Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.22

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.22 and traded as high as C$13.99. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.14, with a volume of 1,058,858 shares changing hands.

CGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. increased their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$832.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$250.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4002914 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

