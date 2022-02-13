Cinedigm (CIDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.82 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $143.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cinedigm by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cinedigm by 6,474.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cinedigm by 1,371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cinedigm by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cinedigm by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the period. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

