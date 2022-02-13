CinCor Pharma Inc’s (NASDAQ:CINC) Quiet Period To End on February 16th

CinCor Pharma’s (NASDAQ:CINC) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 16th. CinCor Pharma had issued 12,100,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $193,600,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

Shares of CINC opened at $24.29 on Friday. CinCor Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.