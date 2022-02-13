Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $90.52 and a one year high of $127.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.
In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.
