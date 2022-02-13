Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $90.52 and a one year high of $127.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

