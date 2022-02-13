Cigna (NYSE:CI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Shares of CI opened at $227.50 on Thursday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

