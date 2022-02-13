Chromia Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $303.26 million and $63.86 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00037876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00104765 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

