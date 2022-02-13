Christopher M. Cuddy Sells 40,101 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADM opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $78.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

