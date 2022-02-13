Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 3,043 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.14 ($4,032.64).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,775 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.25 ($4,015.21).

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,765 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986.20 ($4,038.13).

Shares of SBO stock opened at GBX 97.05 ($1.31) on Friday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.50). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.46.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

