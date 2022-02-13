Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LDSVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock remained flat at $$10,745.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $8,400.00 and a 1-year high of $13,875.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12,365.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11,897.83.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

