Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Chimerix posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 131.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 1,082,379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 30.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after buying an additional 967,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $3,148,000. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 582,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

