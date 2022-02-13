Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $86.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,889. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.