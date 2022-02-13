Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

CHGG stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -512.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 25.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $9,209,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,376,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,371,000 after acquiring an additional 183,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

