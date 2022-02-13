Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

CTHR stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 41,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 133,830 shares of company stock worth $390,389. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

