ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,331,000 after acquiring an additional 359,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after acquiring an additional 581,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $61,038,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.