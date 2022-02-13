ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.20 price target on the stock.

ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

