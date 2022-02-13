Challenger Ltd (CGFPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGFPA) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.
