Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report sales of $104.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $108.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $385.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $439.93 million, with estimates ranging from $417.50 million to $452.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 3.01.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

