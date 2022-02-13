Centrica (LON:CNA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 79.10 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

