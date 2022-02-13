Centrica (LON:CNA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 79.10 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

