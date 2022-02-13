Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.07.
NYSE CVE opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $16.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.