Celo Price Down 9.4% This Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Celo has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $71.25 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00007187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.55 or 0.06900747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,242.61 or 1.00085949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049323 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

