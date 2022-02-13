CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Down 69.8% in January

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the January 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Athanor Capital LP grew its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRPC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,259. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

