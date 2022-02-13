Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

CBOE opened at $120.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

