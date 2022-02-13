CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a growth of 11,418.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,976,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBDD opened at $0.00 on Friday. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About CBD of Denver
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBD of Denver (CBDD)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.