CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a growth of 11,418.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,976,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBDD opened at $0.00 on Friday. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

About CBD of Denver

CBD Denver, Inc a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company, which engages in the production and distribution of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. Its brands include CBD Social Network, Black Peal CBD, and Rockflowr. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.