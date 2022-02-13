Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 158.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.